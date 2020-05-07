Sudan: Blue Nile Expresses Appreciation to S. Sudan's Support to Peace in State

Al- Demazin — The Governor, Caretaker, of the Blue Nile state, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Abdul Ghani, has expressed his appreciation for the stance of the state of South Sudan and its contribution to achieving peace in the state, stressing the unity of purpose and destiny of the Sudan and the state of South Sudan.

This came during his meeting at his office today, with the delegation of the Tripartite Committee in charge of opening the humanitarian tracks and monitoring the cessation of hostilities, headed by Brigadier Mayol Agok Mayol, Chairman of the Committee, the representative of the State of South Sudan the sponsor of the mediation between the Transitional Government and the Sudan Peoples' Movement, wing of Malik Aga'ar.

The governor has appreciated the efforts of the Chairman of the Committee, Mayol Agok Mayol during his chairmanship of the Tripartite Committee, praising the accomplishments that were achieved in terms of the tripartite committee's programs in the context of opening track and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

The meeting has reviewed progress of the committee's performance during the next stage after the expiration of mandate its chairman, in addition to the outcomes of the convoy recently sent by the Rapid Support Forces to the areas of Oulu.

On his part, the committee's chairman, Mayol Agok Mayol, praised concern of the state government, its governor and the secretary general of the government, the regular bodies, and their support for the success of the tripartite committee's goals during the previous stage, stressing his commitment to support the peace process during the next stage.

The representative of the SPLM, Aga'ar's wing, Hamad Yousif Abu Wegaiya, appreciated the stance of the transitional government at the federal and states' levels, and its keenness to achieve peace in the state, pointing to the good results achieved through the convoys sent by the state government and the RSF to Oulu areas.

Meanwhile, the governor, has honored and bid farewell to Brigadier Mayol Agok Mayol, in recognition to his role in the success of the goals of the tripartite committee in the state.