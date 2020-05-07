Sudan: Media Mechanism Reviews Committees' Plans for Unification of Media Discourse

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al- Fakim chaired today, at the Republican Palace the meeting of the Joint Media Mechanism for unifying discourse and media messages to promote the matrix of duties of the transitional period.

The meeting has reviewed the perceptions and work plans submitted by the subcommittee for the control and unification of the media discourse for the components of the transitional authority, the subcommittee for the paper and electronic journalism, the subcommittee for visual and audio media and the Sudan News Agency.

The meeting has approved a number of the presented perceptions, the accompanying implementation schedules, issuing a number of guidelines based on the remarks made during the celebrations, meanwhile, the meeting decided the discussion and approval of the paper prepared by the subcommittee for New Media in the upcoming meetings.

The meeting was assured during its deliberations on the expected positive impact of implementation of those plans with their contribution of the media support to the matrix of tasks of the transitional period in the axes of partnership, peace, economic crisis issues, reform of the security and military services, the procedures for judicial reform and to introduce symbols of the part regime before justice, the foreign policies to contribute to the support of the transitional period to enable complete its tasks.

The media mechanism is decided to continue holding its meetings during the next week, coinciding the implementation of part of its media activities.