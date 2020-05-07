Sudan: Media Mechanism Reviews Committees' Plans for Unification of Media Discourse

6 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al- Fakim chaired today, at the Republican Palace the meeting of the Joint Media Mechanism for unifying discourse and media messages to promote the matrix of duties of the transitional period.

The meeting has reviewed the perceptions and work plans submitted by the subcommittee for the control and unification of the media discourse for the components of the transitional authority, the subcommittee for the paper and electronic journalism, the subcommittee for visual and audio media and the Sudan News Agency.

The meeting has approved a number of the presented perceptions, the accompanying implementation schedules, issuing a number of guidelines based on the remarks made during the celebrations, meanwhile, the meeting decided the discussion and approval of the paper prepared by the subcommittee for New Media in the upcoming meetings.

The meeting was assured during its deliberations on the expected positive impact of implementation of those plans with their contribution of the media support to the matrix of tasks of the transitional period in the axes of partnership, peace, economic crisis issues, reform of the security and military services, the procedures for judicial reform and to introduce symbols of the part regime before justice, the foreign policies to contribute to the support of the transitional period to enable complete its tasks.

The media mechanism is decided to continue holding its meetings during the next week, coinciding the implementation of part of its media activities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.