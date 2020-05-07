Sudan: 74 New Cases of Infection With Corona, Bringing Total Number to 852 and (4) Deaths

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of (74) new cases of infection with corona virus, in addition to registration of 4 fatalities.

New cases were recorded in Khartoum state (60) cases, Gedaref (4) cases, Sennar (4) cases, Al-Gazira (3) cases, Northern state (two cases), White Nile (one case).

Fatalities registered in Northern state one fatality, among the cases announced today, and (3) fatalities in Khartoum state from the cases previously announced.

This brings the total number of cases of infection with corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan to (852) cases, including (49) deaths.

Meanwhile, the cumulative total number of infection case since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (740) cases, Al-Gazira (33) cases, Gedaref (16) cases, River Nile (5) cases, West Kordofan (4) cases, Sennar (14) cases North Kordofan (23 cases), East Darfur (two cases), South Darfur (5 cases), North Darfur (3) cases, White Nile (two cases), Northern state (3) cases, while the states of Central Darfur, Red Sea registered one case for each state, thus the number of affected states reaches (14).

(10) Cases recovered in the state of Khartoum, bringing the total number of recovered cases to (80).

Patients infected with corona virus receive the necessary medical care, and the contact follow-up system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health stresses on citizens to abide by the application of preventive guidelines and to report immediately cases of suspicion to the numbers 221 for Khartoum state, and 9090 for all states of Sudan.

The Federal Ministry of Health also noted to follow-up the Ministry's official website and Facebook page to see the daily epidemiological situation, and not to count on false news appearing before the official announcement of the Federal Ministry of Health.