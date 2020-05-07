Sudan: Hamdouk Gives Directives for Strict Enforcement of Law On South Darfur Incidents

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk made a phone call to the Governor, caretaker, of South Darfur state, Major General Hashim Khalid to get ensured on situations in the state following the unfortunate incidents that occurred yesterday.

During the call, the Governor of South Darfur presented a detailed report on the situation in the state, which has revealed eruption of confilicts between some of the tribal components of the state that claimed the lives of 30 persons, affirming that situation in state returned normal.

Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck regretted occurrence of such conflicts that cause loss of souls of the people of the one homeland, giving directives to the governor of the state to strictly impose the law, and the state's power to ensure that such attacks are not repeated.