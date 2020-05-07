Malawi: Kuwani Says Mbakuwaki Representing Less Privileged - Malawi Needs 'Economic Reconstruction'

Peter Driver Sinosi Kuwani presidential hopeful of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) on Wednesday presented his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in preparation for the Fresh Presidential Elections, saying party is representing the less privileged who are mostly forgotten by the political elites.

Kuwani: Presents his nomination papers to the Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah Kuwani (R) introducing Kawalang'oma

In his speech after presenting the nomination papers to MEC chairperson Jane Ansah at Soche International Conference Centre in Blantyre, Kuwani said his government will concentrate much on poverty alleviation, promote justice and fairness.

He also talked about the need to create "economic reconstruction" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We will restructure the country's political system and embark on economic recovery amidst Covid-19 pandemic for the benefit of the disadvantaged society," said Kuwani.

He said Mbakuwaku has turned down political alliances because they lack comprehensive agenda except for being forged for continued exploitation of the marginalized society.

"We have never had a grudge against any individual or party but we shall never be used as messengers of evil in political circles,"

The MMD leader then pledged to support small businesses and extend business opportunities for those in rural areas and particularly those operating Kabaza business which has taken a centre stage.

Kuwani, who has maintained Archibald Kalawang'oma, as his running mate also took time to condemn political violence which he said has led the country into social unrest.

On her part, MEC Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah appreciated the bold move Kuwani has taken in coming forward and showing interest to contest for the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

Ansah has, therefore, urged Kuwani to champion the cause for a clean campaign while adhering to the developed codes of conduct for candidates.

"As MEC we continue to renew our pledge that we shall work professionally, independently and at most impartially in managing the elections as we go towards these polls," said Ansah.

She further pointed out that there is a need for all candidates to completely depart from the usual way in conducting campaigns to new ways and in accordance with public health guidelines given in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Kuwani also took part in the nullified May 21 Tripartite elections as a presidential candidate and got 20,369 votes out of 5,105,983 votes cast representing 0.40 percent.

