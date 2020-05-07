Malawi: Reverend Kaliya From DPP Drops Out of Presidential Race - Endorses Chakwera-Chilima Ticket

6 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Independent presidential hopeful Reverend Hadwick Kaliya dropped out of the 2020 fresh presidential race Wednesday and endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera who has teamed up with running mate Saulos Chilima leader of UTM.

Kaliya: Has endorsed Dr. Lazarous Chakwera and his running mate Dr. Saulos Chilima

Kaliya was due to present his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Wednesday afternoon but withdrew, saying he will not submit the paper and has instead endorsed MCP-UTM candidate Chakwera.

He said despite fulfilling all processes including paying the K2 million nomination fee, he has been attracted by Chakwera and Chilima ticket.

"I have endorsed the Chakwera-Chilima ticket. This is the presidency Malawi need and indeed its the destiny," said Kaliya in an interview.

According to MEC chief elections officer, Sam Alfandika a total of 13 nomination papers were collected but some will not be able to present due to various reasons including "change of mind".

Kaliya contested in the May 2019 elections which were nullified and then later went to join the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

But said President Mutharika leadership is not inspiring for him to support.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.