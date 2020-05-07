Malawi: Ansah Tells Malawi Presidential Hopefuls - 'Only One Winner in Elections'

6 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah has advised presidential candidates for the July 3 fresh elections that there is one winner in an election and those who will not succeed should know this fact.

Ansah: There will only be one winner

Ansah made the remarks at the Soche International Conference Centre in Blantyre on Wednesday as MEC started to receive nomination papers from presidential hopefuls.

She made a same statement when she received nomination papers as the exercise started with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate, Vice President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party. They were followed by Peter Driver Sinosi Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) and independent candidate Ras Chikomeni Chirwa.

Ansah urged presidential candidates to conduct peaceful campaign and stop politics of mud-slinging and that it's the duty of candidates to also sensitize citizens on how to vote.

"In elections only one candidate wins. Confine yourself to issue based and clean campaign," she said.

Ansah said "Malawians are tired of mudslinging and foul-mouthed electioneering."

She urged the candidates to champions a cause for a clean campaign.

The MEC chairwoman also committed her embattled commission that it will strike to manage a "free, fair and credible elections" to the satisfaction for all candidates and all stakeholders.

Ansah said the electoral body will scrutinize the nomination papers and declare eligibility after seven days.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.