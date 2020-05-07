Cameroon: NW, SW Reconstruction - Implementation of Presidential Plan Begins Soon

Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on May 5, 2020 signed the financing agreement and project document of the plan.

The two-year Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North-West and South-West Regions (PPRD-NW/SW) that seeks to restore livelihood while enhancing the resilience of the communities in the two socio-political crisis-affected regions will soon enter the implementation phase. The government of Cameroon, represented by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey and its implementing partner, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) represented by the UNDP Resident Representative in Cameroon, Jean-Luc Stalon on May 5, 2020 signed the Financing Agreement and the Project Document of the Plan. The Economy Minister disclosed during the ceremony that the cost of the implementation of the Plan is estimated at FCFA 89 682 938 100. Stating that the funding of the plan falls under the prime responsibility of the government, "a sum of FCFA 8.9 billion accounting for about 10 per cent of the overall budget is already being raised by the government to kick-start the implementation of the Plan. This amount accounts for government's initial contribution into the Programme." Reiterating that the achievement of the ambitious objectives of the Plan requires a strong and solid partnership, Alamine Ousmane Mey expressed the gratitude of the government for the assistance and support expected from the UNDP and other development partners. Speaking immediately after signing the agreement, Jean-Luc Stalon, UNDP Resident Representative in Cameroon thanked government for the trust placed in the UNDP to ensure the implementation of the Plan as a strategic partner. While stating that the UNDP will go out for financial sourcing for the Plan, he said, "I would like to invite the other partners to join this genuine initiative in order to improve the living conditions of the population of the North West and South West Regions." UNDP, he further said, will implement the PPRD-NW/SW under the strict respect of the UNDP's Policies, Principles of Engagement and Mitigation Measures. The three core areas of the Plan include : restoring social cohesion, reconstructing and rehabilitating basic infrastructure and finally, revitalising the local economy. As per the Project Document, UNDP is expected to perform tasks such as : the production of deliverables and timely attainment of the results ; capacity building of stakeholders in the perspective of the transfer of knowledge and development of know-how both at the central and local levels. It also has to ensure the exit strategy and continuation of the implementation of the programme by national partners.