Cameroon: UNFPA Provides to the Elderly

Older people are said to be the most affected by Covid-19. They need special attention during the management of the pandemic and their voices, opinions and concerns must be heard. It is within this backdrop that the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Cameroon, Siti Batoul Oussein, yesterday May 5, 2020 at the Ministry of Social Affairs donated sanitary items to help curb the Coronavirus amongst the elderly in the country. The items which included hydro-alcoholic gel solutions, washable masks and household soap, among others, were handed to six structures that take care of the elderly in Yaounde, in the presence of the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene. Siti Batoul Oussein said she had come to support the Ministry of Social Affairs and all those who are helping to take care of the elderly people in the society. According to the Resident Representative of UNFPA, Covid-19 is a significant challenge to all governments and represents a global threat to public health and the global economy. She said UNFPA is committed to support and promote collective inter-generational solidarity, to avoid stigmatisation and discrimination against older persons, health workers and caregivers. UNFPA, she added, is well positioned to support governments to rapidly generate population data that illustrates demographic risks, including the relative and absolute numbers of older persons in different localities and their living conditions. "As the pandemic of Covid-19 poses global threats to older persons, the protection of older persons should be at the centre of preparedness and response efforts to leave no one behind", Siti Oussein underscored. The Minister of Social Affairs lauded the initiative of the UNFPA, stating that it was excellent to assist the elderly as they are the most vulnerable age to the Coronavirus One of the beneficiaries, Veronica Nforsi, President of the Love Without Borders Foundation in Yaounde, on behalf of the elderly, thanked the Ministry of Social Affairs and its partners for providing them with hygienic means to limit the risks of Coronavirus contamination.