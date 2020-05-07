Zimbabwe: Zacc Arrests Registrar General Over Tender Irregularities

7 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission(ZACC) Wednesday arrested the Registrar General (RG) Clemence Masango for two counts of abuse of public office and flouting of tender procedures.

ZACC spokesperson, John Makamure confirmed the arrest to NewZimbabwe.com adding the RG had been locked up in police cells ahead of his court appearance.

"I can confirm we have detained him on charges of abuse of duty and flouting of tender procedures," the ZACC spokesperson said.

Makamure claimed in the first count, Masango purchased Ford Ranger Wilde truck and five Isuzu trucks without authority and following tender procedures.

"The value of Wilde Track is valued at US$78 000 while Isuzu pickup trucks are at US$95 000," said Makamure.

On the second count, Masango is accused of abusing his office by diverting seven vehicles meant for use at Registrar's district offices for personal use at his farm and house.

According to sources close to the RG's head office at Makombe Building in Harare, ZACC has been probing several shady deals by top officials at the RG's office in recent weeks.

It is also reported that two weeks ago, ZACC impounded vehicles at RG's office that were suspected to have been dubiously acquired by Masango.

