Tanzania: Seek Financial Help, TFF Told

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), has been urged to seek financial help from international football entities, prior to the possible resumption of various leagues.

This was said by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe, who reiterated that this is the period for sports leaders in the country to show their diplomatic skills with the international bodies.

"I have advised them (TFF) and the National Sports Council (NSC), to keenly look on the way forward on how to assist clubs, which are facing financial problems before the resumption of the leagues. "They should talk with big football governing bodies like FIFA, UEFA and CAF to seek their support as we plan to bring back our leagues, bearing in mind that the situation will be worse since the games will be played behind closed doors," Mwakyembe said.

Again, Mwakyembe stressed that there is a strong need to seriously look at the Mainland Premier League fixture of which he said in most cases become unfriendly to many teams.

In a related development, chairman of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), Stephen Mguto said his body does not have other income generation options other than the usual gate collections, broadcasting rights and from league main sponsors Vodacom Tanzania.

"We are also in a big financial crisis that is why we are doing everything possible to seek help before resumption of the league," he said.

He further disclosed that as the secretariat is looking on the best way to restart the leagues, they are also communicating with sponsors on how to handle well the situation especially putting in mind that the games will be played without spectators hence no revenue from gate collections.

Recently, TPLB set next month as the period when the league could possibly resume depending on the recommendations from the government regarding the threat of Covid-19 pandemic.

On April 24th this year, FIFA announced that they will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each of FIFA's 211 member associations would receive $500,000 in the coming days as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020, it added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought soccer to a standstill and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of revenue.

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress. "This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community."

FIFA said it would immediately release the second installment of operational costs for 2020, originally due in July, and which under normal circumstances member associations would have only received in full upon fulfillment of specific criteria.

"This immediate financial assistance should be used to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on football in member associations, namely to meet financial or operational obligations that they may have towards staff and other third parties," FIFA said.