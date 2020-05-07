South Africa: Metro Cops Want City of Cape Town to Do More to Protect Officers

analysis

The Department of Labour intends to subpoena City of Cape Town officials after an inspector received a hostile response while trying to assess the metro police facility in Cape Town.

David Esau, chief inspector at the Department of Labour and Employment, had to abandon a visit to Cape Town's metro police premises on Tuesday, 5 May because of the alleged hostile reception he received.

In an email, Esau said: "I attempted to conduct a proper risk assessment exercise at your site in Cape Town but was treated with such hostility that I will be filing a charge of obstruction against the person who you send to represent to your office."

He added that he was also in the process of subpoenaing the official as well as the municipal manager to obtain a response to questions about the department's Covid-19 risk assessment.

"Thirdly, I would request to visit your other sites as you are deemed as an employer in terms of the OHS Act of 1993 you are compelled to obey the laws," Essau cautioned the City.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) in the Western Cape condemned the City for its apparent disregard of safety precautions in relation...