South Africa: Public Service Watchdog Not Listed As an Essential Service

The Public Service Commission (PSC) - the body that monitors the public service - has not been classified as an essential service and will subsequently have difficulty finalising complaints against errant officials.

Dovhani Mamphiswana, the director-general of the PSC, told the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has "brought some challenges".

He said the PSC wasn't listed as an essential service.

During the lockdown, some of its officials work from home, but many are "not up to speed".

As a result, the PSC will not meet its targets for the year.

He said they "might not necessarily" have all the engagements with the departments they had intended to.

Furthermore, it will be difficult to finalise complaints against officials.

On the topic of complaints, Mamphiswana is himself the subject of an investigation.

DA MP Leon Schreiber asked for an update on the investigation into allegations that Mamphiswana chaired a panel that appointed the mother of his child to the position of chief director for ethics at the PSC. This allegation emerged in January.

Chairperson of the PSC Richard Sizani said the matter had been referred to the president, who had delegated Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu has appointed investigators.

"We understand there are delays because of this lockdown," Sizani said.

He added that the investigation is "ongoing and serious".

Source: News24