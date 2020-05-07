South Africa: Gauteng Alleged Police Killer Behind Bars

press release

Gauteng — A suspect implicated in the death of a police officer has been denied bail.

His female colleague and alleged accomplice case was withdrawn when the two appeared on charges of charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted car hijacking at the Vereeniging Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Patrick Amlan Samuels (26) and his alleged accomplice were arrested for the murder of Sergeant Mellita Lydia Moamohe (40) who died while on her way to work with two other colleagues on 21 April 2020.

Sergeant Moamohe and two other colleagues witnessed a person being forced into the boot of a car. While reversing to inspect what was ensuing, the suspects shot indiscriminately towards the police vehicle and fled the scene in a VW Golf.

After the random shooting, Sergeant Moamohe colleagues realised that was she was seriously wounded and immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

The investigation and tracing of the suspects ensued immediately by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime and Tactical Response Team.

Feeling the heat, Samuels and his accomplice handed themselves in at Eldorado SAPS on Monday accompanied by their family members and were immediately charged for the murder of Sergeant Moamohe and other related charges.

Samuels's case was postponed to 13 May 2020 for formal bail application and further investigation.