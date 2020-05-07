South Africa: Gauteng Alleged Police Killer Behind Bars

7 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — A suspect implicated in the death of a police officer has been denied bail.

His female colleague and alleged accomplice case was withdrawn when the two appeared on charges of charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted car hijacking at the Vereeniging Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Patrick Amlan Samuels (26) and his alleged accomplice were arrested for the murder of Sergeant Mellita Lydia Moamohe (40) who died while on her way to work with two other colleagues on 21 April 2020.

Sergeant Moamohe and two other colleagues witnessed a person being forced into the boot of a car. While reversing to inspect what was ensuing, the suspects shot indiscriminately towards the police vehicle and fled the scene in a VW Golf.

After the random shooting, Sergeant Moamohe colleagues realised that was she was seriously wounded and immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

The investigation and tracing of the suspects ensued immediately by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime and Tactical Response Team.

Feeling the heat, Samuels and his accomplice handed themselves in at Eldorado SAPS on Monday accompanied by their family members and were immediately charged for the murder of Sergeant Moamohe and other related charges.

Samuels's case was postponed to 13 May 2020 for formal bail application and further investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.