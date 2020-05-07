Sudan Activist Re-Detained By Militia Again

ED Damazin — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, detained a shop owner for the second time in a month. He was released the following day after being questioned, threatened and beaten.

The Kampala-based Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported in a press statement yesterday that RSF militiamen took Idris El Bur from his shop on April 27. He was taken to the RSF office in Ed Damazin, where he was questioned by RSF captain Goja.

During the questioning El Bur was beaten by Goja. He was released the following day. He was threatened that he could be detained again.

El Bur was first detained on April 9 by the RSF in Ed Damazin for criticising the local RSF commander on Facebook. He was released two days later. After his release, El Bur filed a complaint against the RSF in Ed Damazin for detaining him illegally.

The questioning last week showed that his second detention was meant to intimidate him so that he would drop the case. However, he insists on pursuing legal procedures.

El Bur is supported by a group of lawyers that help him voluntarily.

Shop owner Idris El Bur is 40 years old and social and political activist. The RSF in Blue Nile state is commanded by Maj Fayiz Balla, who served as a locality commissioner during the regime of ousted president Al Bashir.

HUDO calls upon the Sudanese government to hold the RSF commander in Blue Nile to account for El Bur's arrest and intimidation. It also wants the government to dissolve and disarm all government militias.

