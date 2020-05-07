Sudan: Soldier Kills Two in South Kordofan

6 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Delling — A soldier of the Sudan Armed Forces shot at a family in Delling locality, South Kordofan, on 1 May. Two people were killed, three injured. The reasons for the shooting are unknown.

The Nasir family was returning by tuktuk to their village El Sebei from the weekly market at El Farshaya, 30 kilometers north of Delling.

Soldier Kamal Tartour stopped them in Hillet El Fake, shot at them, and then disappeared.

Saeed Nasir (42) and his 20-months-old son Mohammed were killed. Halima Hamid (47), Hawa Kuwa (26) and her son Mubarak Hussein (4) were injured. They were taken to Delling hospital. One day later they were transferred to Khartoum hospital for further treatment.

A complaint was filed case with the Delling police, but no further action was taken by the police.

The Kampala-based Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation HUDO claims that a reliable source informed them that the alleged perpetrator was apprehended by the Delling military on 3 May.

HUDO calls on the Sudanese and South Kordofan governments to urgently ensure security in South Kordufan, and especially the Nuba Mountains.

