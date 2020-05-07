Eritrea: Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Asmara — Contribution by nationals, associations and organizations inside the country and abroad to fight the COVID-19 is stepping up.

Accordingly, the association of tourism service provision institutions in the Central region contributed 736 thousand and 200 Nakfa, employees of UN organizations in Eritrea 367 thousand Nakfa, employees of the Commission of Culture and Sports 300 thousand Nakfa, Eritreans working at the US Embassy 124 thousand Nakfa, owner of 'Dental Clinic' 40 thousand Nakfa, employees of the Investment and Development Bank 35 thousand and 72 Nakfa, owner of Fana general trading 20 thousand Nakfa, Senay construction material shop 20 thousand Nakfa and Chamber of Commerce 20 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, seven administrative areas in Habero sub-zone contributed a total of 45 thousand Nakfa.

'New Century' private enterprise contributed 10 thousand Nakfa, Estifanos Okbazghi shoes factory 10 thousand Nakfa, development committee in Areza 5 thousand Nakfa, Mibrak Isak car wash in Dekemhare 2 thousand and 500 Nakfa, Mr. Berhane Tewolde sweater factory 2 thousand Nakfa, Mehari Eyasu spare parts 5 thousand Nakfa, Africa guest house 5 thousand Nakfa, owner of Green Park pastry 5 thousand Nakfa, Genet private enterprise 5 thousand Nakfa and other individuals contributed a total of 110 thousand Nakfa and 100 Dollars.

In related news, a number of nationals inside the country and abroad have decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from two to five months.