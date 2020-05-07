Eritrea: Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

6 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Contribution by nationals, associations and organizations inside the country and abroad to fight the COVID-19 is stepping up.

Accordingly, the association of tourism service provision institutions in the Central region contributed 736 thousand and 200 Nakfa, employees of UN organizations in Eritrea 367 thousand Nakfa, employees of the Commission of Culture and Sports 300 thousand Nakfa, Eritreans working at the US Embassy 124 thousand Nakfa, owner of 'Dental Clinic' 40 thousand Nakfa, employees of the Investment and Development Bank 35 thousand and 72 Nakfa, owner of Fana general trading 20 thousand Nakfa, Senay construction material shop 20 thousand Nakfa and Chamber of Commerce 20 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, seven administrative areas in Habero sub-zone contributed a total of 45 thousand Nakfa.

'New Century' private enterprise contributed 10 thousand Nakfa, Estifanos Okbazghi shoes factory 10 thousand Nakfa, development committee in Areza 5 thousand Nakfa, Mibrak Isak car wash in Dekemhare 2 thousand and 500 Nakfa, Mr. Berhane Tewolde sweater factory 2 thousand Nakfa, Mehari Eyasu spare parts 5 thousand Nakfa, Africa guest house 5 thousand Nakfa, owner of Green Park pastry 5 thousand Nakfa, Genet private enterprise 5 thousand Nakfa and other individuals contributed a total of 110 thousand Nakfa and 100 Dollars.

In related news, a number of nationals inside the country and abroad have decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from two to five months.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.