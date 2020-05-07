Eritrea: Material Support to Disadvantaged Families

Asmara — Nationals and communities across the country are extending material support to disadvantaged citizens.

According to reports from various areas, a number of administrative areas in the Gash Bark region and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces are extending material, food items and sanitation products to disadvantaged families with a view to ease the burden they might encounter due to the 'Stay at Home' guideline issued to fight the spread of COVID-19.

In related news, various administrative areas in the sub-zones of the Central region and affluent individuals are extending material and sanitation products to support disadvantaged citizens. A number of house owners have also decided the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from one to six months.