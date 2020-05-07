Ethiopia: Amisom Welcomes the Decision By the Governments of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia to Investigate Plane Crash Incident in Bardale

6 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who perished in the plane crash of 4th May, 2020. The aircraft which left Baidoa, had six people on board and was approaching Bardale, south of Somalia and 300km northwest of the capital Mogadishu when it crashed.

The Mission welcomes the decision by the leadership of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia to investigate the incident. "We would like to pledge our continued solidarity with the governments of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia and will support and facilitate investigations aimed at clarifying the circumstances surrounding this incident", said the Head of Mission for AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

Kenya and Ethiopia are Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), to the African Union Mission in Somalia. AMISOM has, over the years, been supporting the government of Somalia in its effort to end the war, bring peace and develop the country.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.