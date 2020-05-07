Ethiopia: Amisom Welcomes the Decision By the Governments of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia to Investigate Plane Crash Incident in Bardale

The African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who perished in the plane crash of 4th May, 2020. The aircraft which left Baidoa, had six people on board and was approaching Bardale, south of Somalia and 300km northwest of the capital Mogadishu when it crashed.

The Mission welcomes the decision by the leadership of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia to investigate the incident. "We would like to pledge our continued solidarity with the governments of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia and will support and facilitate investigations aimed at clarifying the circumstances surrounding this incident", said the Head of Mission for AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

Kenya and Ethiopia are Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), to the African Union Mission in Somalia. AMISOM has, over the years, been supporting the government of Somalia in its effort to end the war, bring peace and develop the country.