Somalia: Shabelle Media Network Celebrates 18th Anniversary of Existence

Shabelle Media Network [SMN], a privately-owned radio and TV is celebrating its 18th anniversary of existence to mark the day when the Radio first came to air on 6th May 2002 in Marka, the regional capital of Lower Shabelle region.

During the 18 years on air, SMN with its motto "A gateway to accurate news" has broadcasted several unique and quality programs that have revived the hopes of the people, these programs include "Qoomo" which inspired many militiamen to put the gun during the era of the warlords in Somalia.

Somalia's Senate speaker, Abdihashi Abdullahi and Abdinur Mohamed, the Director of Communications, the office of the president sent congratulations to SMN on its 18th anniversary of existence.

In addition, General Mahad Abdirahman, the chief of custodial Corps was among the officials who have encouraged Shabelle Media Network to double its tireless efforts of airing unprejudiced news.

During the 18 years of service for the public, Shabelle Media Network has expanded to all over the world as Somali people abroad are now able to listen to the news and programs through live stream.