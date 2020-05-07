South Africa: Gauteng Detectives Arrested for Corruption

7 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — Two police detectives, who were arrested on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 for alleged corruption have been granted R1000 bail each.

The police officials, Constable Reginald Mnyandu (40) and Sergeant Tsepo Joseph More (47) made a brief appearance at the Vosloorus Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 06 May 2020.

It is alleged the two Vosloorus demanded a R1000 gratification on Tuesday from a suspect not to be arrested for possession of suspected stolen properties.

The matter was immediately reported at the Hawks' Serious Corruption offices in Germiston.

Right away the team initiated an undercover operation after the complainant indicated that he will be meeting the police officials at the Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus later in the day.

The police officers met and with the complainant and gave them the money which led to their immediate arrest.

The case has been postponed to 24 June 2020 for further investigation.

SAPS

