Liberia: Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa Launches Coronavirus Outreach and Awareness Initiative

Monrovia — The Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa (GPFA) has launched its Coronavirus Outreach & Awareness Initiative (COAI). The goal is to prepare communities to combat the spread of the virus adequately. The first phase of this GPFA initiative included several community-based approaches and partnerships with organizations & institutions to raise awareness around the prevention and transmission of COVID-19 in Liberia.

Partnerships were forged with several radio stations to produce jingles that were subsequently translated into five local dialects (Kpelle, Mandingo, Bassa, Mano, and Kissi) as a means of disseminating the awareness messages to COVID-impacted counties. Additionally, over 1,000 bumper stickers and sanitizing materials (including hand washing barrels & soap) were distributed to 32 communities in Montserrado and Margibi counties.

The President Weah recently announced an extension of the stay home order for impacted counties. While these measures are necessary to halt the country's pandemic, the socio-economic impact on vulnerable groups is disproportionately high. Low-income communities are less equipped to prepare for and respond to COVID-19. The Foundation realizes this impact and as such, has launched the second phase of their COVID-19 outreach. The intent of this phase is to enhance the capacity of women-led organizations through the provision of mini-grants and the provision of direct aid to poor communities through emergency food supplies.

According to GPFA's Founder & President, Madam Leymah R. Gbowee, "recognizing and addressing socio-economic issues is crucial in the COVID-19 fight." She emphasized, "We must take proactive and inclusive measures to support vulnerable communities during this time of crisis. Some of these measures include, but are not limited, to the provision of food supplies and safe drinking water." Over the last week, the Foundation has distributed safe drinking water and food to 22 communities in and around Monrovia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Liberia, access to pipe-borne water remains a challenge- it impedes the hand-washing protocol and is the cause of significant movement of people between communities which puts them at risk of contracting the virus," Madam Gbowee stated. She also stressed that while the wearing of masks is now a mandatory protocol, many cannot afford the cost of reusable masks. As such, the Nobel Laureate emphasized the need for the distribution of locally produced masks amongst the less fortunate. Since the inception of COVID-19 in Liberia, the Foundation has distributed over 2,000 masks to market women, bank tellers, motorcyclists, and the general public through its scholarship recipients.

She also applauded local organizations, youth, and women-led groups for their efforts in the fight to stop the spread of the virus. "It is only through a collective approach that the fight against COVID-19 can be won," she stated.