Liberia: Anti-Aids Media Identifies With Members Amid COVID-19 Crisis

press release

Monrovia — In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis occasioned by and government's lockdown measures in the country, the Anti-AIDS Media Network, AAMIN on May 4, 2020 donated several items to its members from various media institutions and secretariat staff in the country.

Founded in 2011, AAMIN is a non-governmental organization with more than 50 members, some of whom are editors and reporters from the print and electronic media contributing to Liberia's national AIDS response, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), human rights and other health-related issues.

The organization's members are across the fifteen counties of Liberia, but the donation targeted journalists from Montserrado County, the epicenter of the virus.

Supported by American Jewish World Service (AJWS) through, the donated items include 70 pieces of Hand Sanitizer, 38 bags of 25kg rice, 70 pieces of Alcohol, 100 pieces of Clora, 100 dozens of Tad soap and 200 pieces of facemask and other anti-COVID-19 disinfectants.

Speaking during the donation ceremony at the headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia in Monrovia, Solomon Watkins, Program Officer of the AAMIN said the money used to procure the materials was portion of funding provided by the American Jewish World Service to support various activities of the organization.

Mr. Watkins further said due to the coronavirus in the country, the secretariat of AAMIN in close consultation with AJWS' office in Liberia her partner, decided to provide food and anti-coronavirus materials to its members to cater to themselves and their families during the crisis.

He called on members of AAMIN to continue to practice what they have learned over the years as trained health journalists while reporting on the COVID-19 in the country.

The AAMIN's Program Officer challenged the journalists to effectively report during this crisis because their reports will be highlighted at the end of the pandemic.

For his part, the Executive Director of AAMIN, Necus M. Andrews puts the cost of the donated items at US$2, 013.5 or LRD396, 670.00.

Mr. Andrews commended AJWS for the funding which has enabled them to identify with their members during this difficult moment in the country.

Andrews reminded the AAMIN members who had assembled for the donation to adhere to all health protocols as they report on the virus. He further said, "Protect yourself by following measures because we are interviewing all the big guys."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the organization thinks about its members and as such; it's good to provide them the items which will help address some of the challenges they are currently going through as reporters and family members.

Hannah Geterminah, a female beneficiary praised AAMIN and partner for identifying with them during the period of serious economic challenges as a result of the health crisis.

Another beneficiary, A. Omaska Jallah lauded AAMIN for the 'timely intervention' and said it will go a long especially during this crisis period.

Mr. Akoi M. Baysah, Assistant Secretary-General of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) thanked AAMIN and partner for identifying with its members in a timely manner.

Mr. Baysah said such efforts will not be forgotten easily.