Sudan: Explosion in East Darfur Arsenal

6 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

ED Daein — A powerful explosion took place in the arsenal of the Sudan Armed Forces in Ed Daein, capital of East Darfur, yesterday morning.

The explosion caused panic among the people of Ed Daein, as shrapnel from the explosion as well as unexploded ordnance propelled by the blast landed in the city.

Maj Gen Ahmed Tahir Osman, the acting governor of East Darfur, told reporters that the explosion did not result in any loss of life.

The cause of the explosion was high temperatures in the Division 20 arsenal, he claimed.

He appealed to the people to immediately inform the authorities if they find any shells or ammunition.

In May 2017 a huge explosion in the arms and ammunition storage building of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in El Matar district in Nyala led to 12 deaths, 18 injured and hundreds of houses destroyed.

