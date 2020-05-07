Sudan Militia Foils Smugglers

Northern State — Sudan's Rapid Support Forces militia prevented sugar, flour, and fuel from being smuggled to a neighbouring country, Lt Col Mohamed Ahmed Adam claimed yesterday.

The goods were smuggled in fifteen Land Cruisers.

The Rapid Support Forces militia supported the Al Bashir regime and is now part of the Sudan Armed Forces.

In Northern State, the Anti-Smuggling Unit announced that it seized a large truck and a small vehicle coming from one of the neighbouring countries carrying large quantities of smuggled food, creams, cosmetics, chemicals, medicines, cigarettes and medical supplies.

