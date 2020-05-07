Nigeria: Why We Want to Celebrate Nigerian Athletes Now - Kwanta

7 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

President of Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, Nicholas Kwanta, has said Nigeria needs to celebrate her athletes more in order to encourage more people to go into sports.

While speaking with Daily Trust at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Kwanta lamented that many great athletes, who had made the country proud in their active time, have been forgotten.

He also said the country was not keeping records of her athletes' achievements, stressing that many achievements by Nigerians athletes have not been documented over the years.

"It's a shame we don't have sports records even though we are the giants of Africa.

"Nigerians need to know the history of our sports.

"We can't just be going for sporting events without archival records of our outings," Kwanta said.

He disclosed that he had decided to step in and create an opportunity for athletes to be remembered by creating the Sports Hall of Fame and producing the Sports Book of Record.

While saying he spent ten years in gathering materials for the book, Kwanta stressed that he had invested over N60m in making the projects a reality.

"The book is a compilation of history and achievements of sports persons in the country since 1884.

"The Hall of Fame is a phase of record keeping designed to hang the legacies and good deeds of sports people in the country," he said.

According to him, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has shown keen interest in the Sports Hall of Fame and Nigeria Sports Book of Records projects.

While thanking the minister for coming in to support the project, Kwanta said the revised edition of the book will be published soon while the first Sport Hall of Fame will come up after the coronavirus crisis.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.