Sudan: Dozens of People Killed in South Darfur Tribal Clashes

Dimsu / Tullus / Katila — At least 30 people were killed, and dozens of others injured in fighting that broke out between Fallata and Rizeigat cattle herders in South Darfur on Tuesday. Military and paramilitary forces were dispatched to contain the situation.

Large numbers of people, most of them women and children, fled to Katila, the acting governor of South Darfur told reporters in Nyala on Wednesday.

According to Governor Maj Gen Hashim Khalid, the violence started in the early morning of Tuesday, after cattle rustlers stole a number of livestock in Dimsu and took them north, into Tullus locality. This led to heavy fighting between the tribesmen in various areas in Dimsu, Tullus, and Katila.

A joint force of army soldiers and militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces in 93 vehicles was deployed to separate the two parties and contain the violence.

The governor explained that the forces were sent in three dispatches, on the basis of information about the locations of groups of armed tribesmen provided by an Ababil drone.

In addition, a curfew was imposed in the three localities. A reserve brigade stationed in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, would be sent to the affected areas in support of the joint force.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok phoned the governor, who presented a detailed report on the situation in the state, confirmed the death of at least 30 people, and reassured the PM that the situation in South Darfur "returned to normal".

Last month, at least 11 people died and 18 others were wounded in tribal fighting in South Darfur's Kass.

The border area of Tullus, Dimsu, and Katila localities (UN map of South Darfur)

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.