Zimbabwe: Trucker Arrested for Smuggling

A truck driver and two passengers were arrested in Beitbridge for allegedly smuggling groceries from South Africa.

Police manning a security check point along Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road discovered that the truck that was ferrying tonnes of maize-meal, had some grocery items that had not been declared.

The three were then arrested for smuggling groceries.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying: "On May 2, at a security roadblock along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, three men were arrested for smuggling after police searched their truck which was towing two trailers.

"The search revealed that in addition to the declared consignment of maize meal, the vehicle also had an assortment of undeclared goods. Investigations into the matter are still in progress."

A fortnight ago, police in Beitbridge intercepted groceries worth R83 446 and arrested two people for smuggling the contraband into the country from South Africa.

The groceries were confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials.

Asst Comm Nyathi said officers who were on an operation targeting smugglers along the Limpopo River intercepted two vehicles.

Tawanda Nyakuripa (30) and Motion Nyekete (30) were arrested and had their vehicles impounded.

In another incident, an assortment of skin-lightening creams was intercepted at a roadblock along the Chirundu-Harare Road.

Tichaona Kakupo (44) was arrested at a roadblock after his Nissan Caravan was found loaded with skin-lightening creams allegedly smuggled from Zambia.