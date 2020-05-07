Nigeria: COVID-19 - Govt Extends Flight Ban By One Month

The Federal Government has extended the flight ban across the country by four weeks to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja on Wednesday at a briefing of the committee.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) marks the last day for the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria's airspace to flights.

"We've assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks," he said.

He appealed to state governors to align their plan for the movement of almajirai "with the ban imposed by the president. We shall intensify our dialogue on this matter."

He said the early assessment of the ease of lockdown phase indicated that Nigerians were yet to come to terms with the deadliness and the virulent nature of the COVID-19.

He expressed concern over non-compliance to physical distancing guidelines "evidenced by higher than advised congregation of people in banks, traffic gridlocks, especially at entry, points to metropolitan areas and disregard of guidelines on carrying capacity of motor vehicles and increased level of inter-state movements worsened by the dubious concealment of people in food carrying vehicles."

He reiterated that individual and collective safety "is in citizens' hands".

He appealed to all Nigerians to be vigilant and desist from taking undue risks.

"The PTF recognises the challenges earlier encountered at the bank.

"We, however, assure you that the Central Bank of Nigeria, as well as the Bankers' Committee, has put in place strategies that would reduce such re-occurrence.

"I, therefore, plead with Nigerians to be patient and schedule their physical appearances at banks.

"On the other hand, I wish to repeat my call to the banks to also quickly address issues related to difficulty with using their on-line platforms, especially re-validating expired ATM cards amongst others."

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said airlines lost N17bn monthly, adding that several of them would not survive the pandemic.

He said the nation's aviation sector had lost approximately N21bn so far since the pandemic that necessitated the closure of the airports to international flights, making the sector the worst hit.

"Based on the trend of events prior to COVID-19, the total loss is about N21bn approximately plus about N3bn.

"It is divided in this form: N7bn for aviation (what they lose in a month), N10bn for airlines, N4bn for ground handling, catering, among others and then the taxation is N3bn.

"Also, since you're interested in dollars, what we got from the International Airline Transport Association, they've given us economic impact in Africa's largest aviation markets.

"That for Nigeria, lost airline revenue is $99m and in terms of employment at risk, 125,370. The loss of contribution to the GDP of the country is $885 million. Now, these are IATA figures.

"We're in very difficult moments like everyone else. All of this started because someone travelled and unfortunately came back home with it and the consequence is what we've been going through.

"We're the worst-hit than any other sector. Some N17bn monthly is being lost by the airlines, thanks to COVID-19."

"What this means is that we'll not be able to open up after closing for several weeks and perhaps for some months.

"There are safety issues and concerns. Those airplanes have been kept and when we're going to bring them back into service, we'll have to ensure they're airworthy and that they can make those flights safely.

"So also, for the flight crew, they've certain standards they must conform with.

"They have licencing issues which will fall due for re-currency to be done within this period, so what do you do with them.

"Certainly, they won't just pick up their bags and continue where they left.

"They must conform to those standards and ensure they're safe to operate both in terms of their health and their proficiency to be able to conduct a very safe flight," Sirika said.