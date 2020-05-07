Liberia: WFP Food Distribution Lands in Confusion

... as citizens blow the whistle over distribution malpractices

The ongoing distribution of take-home rations by the World Food Programme is being characterized by confusion in some parts of Nimba County.

Some citizens have begun raising concerns and accusing school authorities of selling some of the food items to the public and denying student beneficiaries from receiving the exact portion intended for each student.

According to the WFP ratio scale, each is entitled to 12 kilograms of rice, 1.5 liters of vegetable oil, five kilograms of beans, and one bag of salt.

There have been reports of malpractice in three schools including Gbao Boanplay, Goarwin and Gbehyiloleawon Public Schools, where on Saturday, May 2, 2020, WFP dispatched a team of investigators to conduct an investigation, though the outcome is yet to be published.

Raising Kwia, a youth spokesperson of Boanplay, says most of the kids were denied receipt of their exact ratio of the ration as prescribed by WFP, leaving most of the food items to be sold to the public by unscrupulous individuals.

Maxim Pewu, Ministry of Education's representative in charge of school feeding in Nimba said, "The food was intended for only the students that were enumerated prior to the lockdown.

According to Pewu, the school feeding was not intended for all the students, but only those who were checked and confirmed by WFP.

In Goawin and Gbehloleawon Public Schools in Gbehyi Clan, Saclepea Mahn District, similar malpractices went on, raising concern among the citizens.

In Ganta, many parents complained that their kids were being left out of the process.

Some teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the malpractices and said some of the food was sold and more students were left out.

When contacted, an accused principal of J.W. Pearson Extension School in Ganta, Paul Yelegon, refused to respond to questions from the Daily Observer.

But since the WFP distribution, beans and vegetable oil, as well as rice, have been seen in marketplaces in Ganta.

MOE Representative, Mr. Maxim Pewu, also said the WFP ration may have appeared to be in excess in schools due to the lockdown that necessitated the relocation of students to in different places.

However, the head of WFP Nimba Field Office, Johnson Kolubah, has confirmed receiving reports of the incident, saying a team comprising of WFP staff and the district education officer have been deployed to Boamplay to investigate the matter.

He said during their first visit to the two communities, Boamplay and Goawin, the principal of Boamplay had gone out somewhere, but they were able to resolve the problem in the Goawin community.