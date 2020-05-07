Liberia: COVID-19 - Young Liberian Invents Handwashing Machine

Monrovia — A young Liberian has invented the most secure handwashing machine to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in Liberia.

The Foot Propelled Handwashing Machine releases handwashing liquids by pushing a lever with your foot, a departure from the common buckets that requires hand touches prone to infecting others with the virus.

Emmanuel Sorsor, the young Liberian man who invented the genius machine says: "This is our way of contributing to the fight against the CoronaVirus in Liberia."

According to him "we realized that the water buckets are infecting people on a daily basis as they have to open and close the taps with their hands. So we invented something more safer than most."

Already, a huge consignment of his invention has been picked up by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Lucky Pharmacy Group of Companies.

According to Mr. Sorsor "we are producing these machines in Liberia and they are available for sale to the public. Call us at this number to place your order as soon as you can: 0770620636."

As a goodwill gesture, Sorsor has also donated several sets of the Foot Propelled Handwashing Machines to several communities around Monrovia.

These machine are the best invention coming from Liberia in such dire times and deserves the support of every well-meaning Liberian to have them placed at public places like hotels, supermarkets, marketplaces, car parks, hospitals, offices as well as communities.