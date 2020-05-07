Liberia: COVID-19 - Young Liberian Invents Handwashing Machine

7 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Major Dahnsaw

Monrovia — A young Liberian has invented the most secure handwashing machine to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in Liberia.

The Foot Propelled Handwashing Machine releases handwashing liquids by pushing a lever with your foot, a departure from the common buckets that requires hand touches prone to infecting others with the virus.

Emmanuel Sorsor, the young Liberian man who invented the genius machine says: "This is our way of contributing to the fight against the CoronaVirus in Liberia."

According to him "we realized that the water buckets are infecting people on a daily basis as they have to open and close the taps with their hands. So we invented something more safer than most."

Already, a huge consignment of his invention has been picked up by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Lucky Pharmacy Group of Companies.

According to Mr. Sorsor "we are producing these machines in Liberia and they are available for sale to the public. Call us at this number to place your order as soon as you can: 0770620636."

As a goodwill gesture, Sorsor has also donated several sets of the Foot Propelled Handwashing Machines to several communities around Monrovia.

These machine are the best invention coming from Liberia in such dire times and deserves the support of every well-meaning Liberian to have them placed at public places like hotels, supermarkets, marketplaces, car parks, hospitals, offices as well as communities.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.