Liberia: State of Emergency Food Stimulus Package Distribution Will Not Benefit Everyone

Monrovia — When Liberia's National Legislature jointly endorsed President George Weah's measures in his declared State of Emergency granting the authority to implement a food distribution stimulus package, it was believed that Liberians from all 15 counties would benefit.

The package prioritized four counties affected by the COVID-19 - Montserrado County the center of the Virus in Liberia, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru. This list of counties was later amended by the legislature to include all 15 counties.

In the wisdom of the Legislature, it was necessary to include all fifteen counties since in fact the country was under a lockdown, making almost every Liberian vulnerable to the virus.

The cost attached to the project was USD$25 million from government coffers and US$10 from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) if the government meets the needed requirement laid down by the IMF.

Since the approval, citizens have been anxious to know when the distribution will begin. More importantly, who will lead the process?

It has now been made clear that the World Food Program (WFP) will handle the distribution with the process expected to kick off on May 23rd.

As part of the Senate oversight responsibility, Commerce Minister Wilson Tarpeh, Head of the food stimulus package distribution and Mr. Aaron Sleh, head of the WFP support service appeared before the Senate Committee on COVID-19 to explain the methodology of the distribution.

The Oversight committee headed by Senator Gble-Gbo Brown(Independent, Maryland County) said, the invitation extended to the two officials was aimed at getting an update on the plans and implementation of the food distribution aspect of the government's stimulus package approved by a joint legislature resolution.

In his opening statements, Mr. Tarpeh told senators that the food distribution stimulus package will prioritize health workers, considered as frontline staff and security personnel who are in the high-risk category as well as vulnerable communities.

Said Minister Tarpeh: "When the President first sent the package, it was to prioritize vulnerable people in the four counties affected by COVID-19. But in the wisdom of the legislature, they added all the counties. So, if you are affected by the COVID-19, you are vulnerable; vulnerability is relative."

For his Part Mr. Sieh said the process will prioritize the first four counties which include; Montserrado, Nimba, Margibi, Grand Kru - and that people most vulnerable in these counties will be given priority over those in the rest of the country.

According to Mr. Sieh, the food basket initially was rice and vegetable oil but the committee decided to extend with help from international partners. "We have decided to include; imported rice, locally produced rice, vegetable oil, and locally produce red oil.

President Weah's plan

The highlight of the President's plan features a US$25 million to support food distribution to households in designated-affected counties for a period of 60 days, an electricity and water support during Stay-at-Home Program; Market Women and Small Informal Petty Traders Bank Loan Program, a government domestic debt program and a President's Tax Policy and Administration Stimulus Program.

The World Bank has committed US$15 million to help the government fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank has already made available US$1.5 million to help the government to start the fight against the coronavirus while they are working on making available in total US$6 million that is expected to be in the country within six days.