Liberia: CAAP Identify With Blind Community in Barnesville Community

7 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — A community-based health organization, Community Health Care Education and Prevention Program (CAAP-Liberia), has donated food and non-food items to the visually impaired community in Barnesville, Montserrrado.

The items Include rice, soap and oil, amongst others. The donation, according to the organization acting executive director Mohammed Sheriff, is their way of assisting people who are visually impaired in the national fight against the COVID-19.

According to him, people with such condition are the most vulnerable and special attention needs to be given them. He stressed the need for government and other stakeholders to consider prioritizing the provision of safe drinking water and good sanitation for them in these difficult period.

"This virus is serious and it is real. We must not take it for joke, the life of every Liberian including you blind people is important. Right now there is no cure for the virus but there is a way to prevent yourself from being affected.

"Let's follow the rules laid down by health authorities and keep safe. Right now, let's avoid going into crowded places and wash our hands regularly," he said.

Hope in God Association of the Blind is a large blind community in the Bardnesville community with more than a hundred visually people including children. In response to the gesture, Johnson Dorboh on behalf of his colleagues thanked the organization and called on others including the government to consider them in their plans.

"Because of the lock down we cannot get out to do our normal hustle seeing you here today and to assist us is unprecedented and we appreciate you. We want others philanthropists join in this effort to help us because being blind is not a curse."

CAAP-Liberia also made donation to Liberia Youth Christian Foundation orphanage in Nezo community and the school for orphan deaf ministries incorporated in chocolate City in Monrovia.

