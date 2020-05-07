Liberia: Catholic Relief Services Distributes PPE to Catholic Health Facilities in Liberia

Monrovia — The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) through the National Catholic Health Council (NCHC) on Wednesday, May 6, distributed a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment to two Catholic health facilities, Sr. Barbara Ann Health center and Sr. Agnes Memorial Maternity Clinic in Gadernesville.

The equipment include hand sanitizer, alcohol, faucet bucket, noise masks and essential drugs among others and is part of an ongoing distribution of PPEs worth over US$ 200, 00 (Two Hundred Thousand) by CRS and NCHC to 23 health facilities across Montserrado and environs.

CRS said the distribution is also part of efforts to mobilize its global presence to fight the spread of COVID-19 and ensure proper care for those affected in some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

CRS international Fellow, Jessie Benette said the distribution is essential at this time to help patients and health workers prevent themselves from contracting the virus.

She said, CRS and NCHC are working out modalities with their partners ensure that food are provided for patients at the various health facilities.

"The glowing number of cases of this Pandemic in developing countries is extremely concerning, as health systems are already strained. Additionally, the economic impact of the crisis is expected to cause undue burden to poor families and communities-people who have no safety net," Madam Bennette said.

"Through our work, 23 health facilities are receiving essential Personal Protective Equipment to keep health workers safe, provide training on case detection and referral to prevent the virus."

She said CRS is seeking support from donors to rapidly respond to the need of health workers and the most vulnerable communities in Liberia.

CRS move falls in line with measures that are being taken to reduce the spread including the closing of schools and religious institutions, limiting the size of social gathering and ongoing support to public health facilities.

In her remarks, during the distribution, the Executive Director of the National Catholic Health Council Whilemena Browne, said the gesture will also be extended to other catholic health facilities in Gbarnga Diocese and Cape Palmas Diocese to protect healthcare facilities from COVID-19 infection.

"This objective will be achieved through the procurement of personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation supplies, training of health workers on safety producer and promotion of hygiene and social distancing," Madam Browne asserted.

Madam Browne further maintained that the project will in the same time provide awareness messages and information about the disease to local communities, in order to contain the spread of the disease.

She admonished authorities at various health centers to manage the equipment properly.

Receiving the supplies, the Officer-in-Charge of the Sr. Barbara Health Center Aulma Satiah said the distribution was timely, especially at a time when the need for sanitary and PPEs is of concern.

"On behalf of the patients who are the ends users, we want to say thanks and lets us all join hands to combat COVID-19," Madam Satiah averred.

For her part, the Officer-in-Charge of the Sr. Agnes Memorial Maternity Clinic Dadima Gibson-Jones said the gesture was not the first of its kind by CRS and partner.

Madam Gibson-Jones then lauded CRS and partner for coming in at a time when the clinic is in need of PPE for children and mothers seeking medical attentions.