Ghana: Agriculture Development Bank Donates to Two Institutions

7 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Agriculture Development Bank (adb) has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and the Tolon District Hospital in the Northern Region, as part of efforts by the bank to support in containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PPE included FFP2 nose masks, high class laboratory hand gloves, boxes of hand washing soap, alcohol-based sanitiser, thermometer gun, Veronica buckets and boxes of tissue papers.

The adb Board had approved GH¢1million as part of its commitment to the COVID-19 fight, following which GH¢ 200,000 had been donated to the COVID-19 Trust Fund and the rest of the amount used to procure PPE for distribution to health institutions.

The Deputy Managing Director of the adb, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali handed over the items to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed in the presence of the Northern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr John Eleeza and Chief Executive officer of the TTH, Dr Karim Abdul- Mumin.

He said the bank felt the need to complement the government's efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commended the medical personnel for their efforts at containing the spread of the disease.

Alhaji Tali said the choice for the TTH was because of its strategic role being a referral hospital for Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Savannah and North East Regions, and also a designated COVID- 19 testing centre.

Mr Saeed Salifu commended the bank for coming to the aid of the hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Present at the Tolon donation were District Chief Executive, Hajia Yakubu Balkisu; District Director of Health Services, Charity Azantilow; Principal Physician Assistant, Roger Balaari and Senior Nurse, Augustine Nasaamu.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.