Ghana: Agriculture Development Bank Donates to Two Institutions

The Agriculture Development Bank (adb) has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and the Tolon District Hospital in the Northern Region, as part of efforts by the bank to support in containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PPE included FFP2 nose masks, high class laboratory hand gloves, boxes of hand washing soap, alcohol-based sanitiser, thermometer gun, Veronica buckets and boxes of tissue papers.

The adb Board had approved GH¢1million as part of its commitment to the COVID-19 fight, following which GH¢ 200,000 had been donated to the COVID-19 Trust Fund and the rest of the amount used to procure PPE for distribution to health institutions.

The Deputy Managing Director of the adb, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali handed over the items to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed in the presence of the Northern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr John Eleeza and Chief Executive officer of the TTH, Dr Karim Abdul- Mumin.

He said the bank felt the need to complement the government's efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commended the medical personnel for their efforts at containing the spread of the disease.

Alhaji Tali said the choice for the TTH was because of its strategic role being a referral hospital for Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Savannah and North East Regions, and also a designated COVID- 19 testing centre.

Mr Saeed Salifu commended the bank for coming to the aid of the hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Present at the Tolon donation were District Chief Executive, Hajia Yakubu Balkisu; District Director of Health Services, Charity Azantilow; Principal Physician Assistant, Roger Balaari and Senior Nurse, Augustine Nasaamu.