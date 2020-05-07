Ghana: Stop Making Prank Calls to Emergency Numbers - GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has called on the public to desist from making prank calls to its emergency numbers to support efforts to improve fire safety in the country.

It further urged for them to strictly adhere to fire safety warnings and measures to reduce the occurrence of fire outbreaks.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Edwin Ekow Blankson, Chief Fire Officer, on the occasion of this year's commemoration of the International Fire Fighters Day.

The occasion is marked globally on May 4 every year to celebrate the dedication, gallantry, loyalty, dexterity and sacrifices of fire fighters and rescuers.

Recalling activities within the last year, it said the Service performed creditably in its quest to ensure a fire-free society for all.

"On numerous occasions, when we were called upon we demonstrated our commitment and bravado, we rose up to the occasion and showed that we are up to the task and ready to offer world class services.

It is a thing of pride to know that many are alive today, many have roofs over their heads and many can still earn a living and contribute meaningfully to our economy because of our sacrifices and dedication," it added.

The statement eulogised the many fire fighters who sustained various degree of injuries and about 61 which died within the past year.

It reiterated government's commitment to ensure that the needs of Firefighters were met to enable them discharge their duties as was expected.

The statement encouraged the personnel to remain united and discharge their duties in a resolute and purposeful manner in line with the motto of the Service.

"Do not compromise your professionalism no matter the challenges but aim always at delivering on a world class firefighting and rescue for our nation," it added.

The statement expressed gratitude to the media for their enormous support to the Service stating that "the Service would always collaborate with you to ensure that our safety messages get to the nooks and crannies of our dear country."