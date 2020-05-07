Nigeria: Residents Decry Price Hike At Kaduna Neighbourhood Markets

Kaduna — Kaduna city residents yesterday decried the hike in the price of food commodities following a state government policy that shut down major markets in the state to make way for neighbourhood markets in selected government schools.

Daily Trust reports that as part of efforts to reduce congestion in major markets, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had last week selected about 49 schools in Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna North and Kaduna South Local Government Areas as temporary sites for the neighbourhood markets

However, when our correspondent visited some of the markets, only a few traders had relocated and mostly engaged in selling vegetable and condiments.

At the Ungwan Rimi LEA Primary School and Kurmin Mashi Government Secondary School, which have been converted to temporary markets, security operatives and men of Kaduna State Taskforce were visible enforcing social distancing measures.

Shamsiya Ibrahim, who was at the Unguwar Rimi neighbourhood market to purchase food items said the ban on motorcycle and tricycles have compounded the problem as the temporary market was at a far location thereby compelling long walk to purchase mere basic needs which price has risen astronomically.

"The items I ordinarily buy at N500 at the central market now cost me about N800 and the traders cannot give any reasonable explanation as to why the goods are expensive," she said.

The situation was similar at the Kurmin Mashi government school where Rakiya Ismail Surajo explained that by shutting down major markets in the city, the state government has given monopoly to neighbourhood markets without effective price control.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Goods you will buy in the market at N500 are sold at N700 here because the traders know that we have no alternative. I think this is an area the government forgot to look into," she said.

However, Abubakar Suleiman, who sells grains at the Unguwar Sarki temporary market, said the increase in price of goods was due to scarcity which could be as a result of hoarding by dealers.

"To transport my goods from the main market to the neighbourhood market cost me N1,500 and I am not sure I will recoup the money from today's profit. I have to take the risk to be here so as to make sales for the day," he said.

Asmau Kadiri, the woman leader of Ungwan Rimi market, said the school was not conducive for the traders because there was no shade, saying "You find people of all age groups here selling food items but we are usually under the scourge of the sun."

She confirmed a "slight increase" in the prices of the goods at the neighbourhood market and explained that it was due to low patronage, insisting that "We need to increase the price having in mind the additional cost in bringing the goods from the market to the schools. There is also a great disparity between the sales we make here and that which we used to make in our stalls."