North Africa: Huawei strengthens its presence in Northern Africa with the appointment of two new Vice Presidents in the region

Huawei Northern Africa’s regional office1has announced the appointments of Adnane Ben Halimaas Vice President ofPublic Relations for the Mediterranean region and Loïse Tamalgo as Vice President of Public Relations for Sub-Saharan Africa, effective Wednesday 6 May 2020.

Africa has been integral to Huawei's development strategy for over two decades. With a long-term approach to the continent, the companyhas made significant investments in Africa to support the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Philippe Wang, Executive Vice President of Huawei Northern Africa, says: “75% of our employees on the continent are African, so we are very pleased to offer two of them new responsibilities within our teams. They will continue to support our African partners, in both the public and private sectors, to further develop the continent's digital ecosystem."

Huawei’s work on the continent makes daily inroads into ensuring better interconnection forits African consumers.

Adnane Ben Halima, newly appointed Vice-President for Public Relations for Huawei Northern Africa's Mediterranean region, said:“An interesting challenge awaits us in this digital age. We will be working together to tackle every aspectof Africa's digital transformation and meet the many expectations of our partners.” Loïse Tamalgo, new Vice President of Public Relations for Sub-Saharan Africa at Huawei Northern Africa, said: “I am convinced that our expertise together with my 13 years of experience at Huawei will enhance our understanding of local needs. The companywill not only be able to increase its contribution to the digitaltransformation but will also contribute to a better social distribution of the digital dividend to the populations in the countries I cover south of the Sahara."

Adnane Ben Halima, 40, hasa degree in Computer Engineering and began his career as a research and development engineer at ST-Microelectronics before joining Huawei Technologies in 2005. He spearheaded the launch of a number of new 3G, 4G, fixed THD and Cloud platform networks in several African countries as well as the start-up of new telecom operators.

Loïse Tamalgo, 43, holds an MBA and a Master's in Applied Languages for Tourism and Business. He joined Huawei in September 2007 and has contributed to several major projects such as the Onatel and Telecel Faso network developments and the deployment of data center and optical transmission technology for Orange Burkina. He also served as Operator and Government Account Manager, Country Manager in Burkina Faso for eight years, then Vice President of Sales for Huawei's office in Côte d'Ivoire for a year and a half.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains –telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services –we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaborationwith ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees.For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.comor follow us on:

MEDIA RELATIONS

35°Nord – Press and Strategic Communication Agency

Mr. Aunel Lumba

al@35nord.com

+ 33 6 98 79 61 15