Nigeria: Govt Fumigates 200 Premises, Issues Certificates of Decontamination

The Minister of Environment, Muhammad Abubakar, says that the ministry has fumigated over 200 premises, comprising ministries, departments and agencies, as part of measures to halt the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Abubakar said this while issuing certificates of contamination to 17 MDAs on Wednesday in Abuja. He said that the ministry had, on April 1, launched the National Decontamination/Disinfection Programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, through the Federal Fire Service.

"The fumigation of the 200 premises was the first phase, while the second phase has taken off, with over 50 premises covered so far.

"It is, therefore, expected that owners of premises will get them decontaminated by environmental health officers for the safety and healthy living of Nigerians," he said.

Abubakar said the ministry would be monitoring compliance and would not hesitate to commence enforcement in case of any breach. He said the ministry would also commence the decontamination of airports and aircrafts operating in the country. The minister said that the exercise would be in collaboration with MDAs and other relevant stakeholders, adding that the ministry would also extend the exercise to other states of the federation.

He said that the approach was part of the government's efforts to contain COVID-19 and eliminate other viruses, bacteria fungi and hazardous contaminants in the country. (NAN)