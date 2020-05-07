Ghana: Manhunt for Murder Suspect

Bolgatanga — The Upper East Regional Police Command has mounted a search for the arrest of a 51-year-old suspect, Mallam Ali, for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 20-year-old boy in the Bolgatanga municipality.

The deceased was a student of the Gowrie Senior High School (SHS) in the Bongo District.

His body was found close to a refuse dump in Bolga-Sherigu in the Bolgatanga municipality, with parts of his private parts, including his eyes and intestines, exposed, making residents suspect that, the victim was murdered for ritual or spiritual purposes.

The police, in a press release issued and signed by the Regional Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent David Fianko-Okyere and copied to the Ghanaian Times here on Tuesday, called on the general public to assist in providing information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The police confirmed that it had secured a warrant from the Bolgatanga District Court for the arrest of the culprit for the offence of murder.

The statement said the suspect who resides at Sawaba, a suburb of Bolgatanga, is five feet six inches tall, and has black hair, brown eyes, small ears and medium built.

"He is chocolate in complexion with tribal mark on his right cheek and always seen wearing a long dress (Jalabia)," it said.

The suspect, who is a native of Zebilla, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, and speaks Moshie, was last seen in Sandema on April 19 , 2020, the police said.

According to the police, the suspect somewhere in 2015 attempted killing his own sister at Zebilla for rituals.

"Anyone with information on the suspect should report to the nearest police station or contact the Upper East Regional Police Command on numbers: 18555, 191 or 0299204666, 0208I86117, 0208189273,0245657700 to assist in the arrest of the suspect," the police said.

Meanwhile, information gathered by the Ghanaian Times revealed that, the deceased also operated a commercial tricycle within the Bolgatanga Municipality, and was hired by the suspect to covey him to a destination at Bolga-Sherigu, where the incident occurred.