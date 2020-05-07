Ghana: Number of People Wearing Nose Mask Not Encouraging ... Despite Government Directive

7 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

Despite the mandatory wearing of mask becoming operational yesterday in the Greater Accra Region, some members of the public are not complying with the directive.

The directive was issued by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.

However, a visit by the Ghanaian Times to selected areas in Accra namely, Kaneshie, Industrial Area, Amasaman, Ashalaja and Kwame Nkrumah interchange, revealed that, a great number of people failed to wear the mask.

Some of the people the Ghanaian Times spoke to said, they had their nose masks in their bags and would only put them on when entering a shop or a bank to transact business.

Others said they had left their masks at home, whilst the rest claimed they felt very uncomfortable wearing the masks, because it generates heat anytime they put them on.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Mr Adamu Mohammed, a motorbike seller, said he could not breathe properly anytime he wore the mask; he puts it on occasionally, particularly when entering a shop, because of the "no masks no entry" policy.

"I have the mask with me always, but I cannot wear it because I am asthmatic, so I only wear it when I am entering a shop to get some items. I cannot die before my time," he added.

From Tema Dzifa Tetteh reports that, the Tema Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have formed five teams to enforce and educate motorists and passengers on the protocols to adopt to avoid the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The teams did not enforce motor checks, but engaged in public education, particularly on social distancing and wearing of nose masks, to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The Tema Regional MTTD Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Owusu-Bempah in an interview with the Ghanaian Times warned drivers and members of the public to strictly comply with the directive to avert falling foul of the law.

He said no driver or passenger would be allowed to use the road without the nose mask or observing social distancing.

ACP Owusu-Bempah cautioned personnel of the MTTD to ensure that their "actions and inactions do not pose a threat to the lives of other road users during the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols."

He charged all personnel on duty to wear nose mask, carry hand sanitiser for use and observe social distancing during education or enforcement of the protocols.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

