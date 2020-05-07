Ghana: Police, Zoomlion Launch Fumigation of Police Facilities Nationwide

A nationwide fumigation and disinfection of all the 1,249 facilities of the Ghana Police Service, including training schools, was launched in Accra yesterday.

It is collaboration between the Service and leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited to prevent police personnel from contracting the novel coronavirus disease.

The exercise which started simultaneously across the 17 regions, would see Zoomlion disinfect and fumigate police stations, barracks, offices and six training schools in Accra, Kumasi, Winneba, Ho, Koforidua and Bolga.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boanuh who launched the exercise at the Ghana Police Training School said the exercise was crucial in the wake of the COVID-19.

He noted that personnel were at risk of contracting the disease because of the nature of their work.

Besides, the IGP stated that policemen and women were likely to come into contact with infected persons as they partner frontline health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

While expressing his gratitude to Zoomlion for undertaking the exercise, Mr Boanuh announced that a COVID-19 technical team had been instituted at the Police Headquarters to deal with matters relating to the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Zoomlion had carried out a number of projects to ensure the country contains the virus.

They include the nationwide fumigation exercise at markets and lorry stations, disinfection of tertiary institutions and senior high schools as well as religious organisations.

Zoomlion is currently partnering with Citi TV to disinfect public tertiary institutions. The company is also offering a 50 per cent discount to corporate organisations.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the waste management company had rendered free services to selected institutions including the Ghana Prisons Service.