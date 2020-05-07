Ghana: Roads Minister Applauds Local Contractors for Quality of Work

7 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Faustina Kwabea Osei

Kumasi — The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has lauded local road contractors for their quality of work delivery so far as he inspected projects in the Ashanti Region.

He said if they continued their good work, government was ready to support and build their capacity in order to prepare them for prospective international contracts.

"I am impressed with the contractors, they have done a good job so far and we can all see the quality of work done, I am not surprised because they are among the best local contractors in the country," Mr Amoako-Atta noted.

However the Minister was dissatisfied with the work done at Konongo-Praaso road where he said government was not going to accept the work until the contractor improved on it.

He used the occasion to advise the contractors to develop their capacity as government was bent on improving their capabilities to be internationally recognised road contractors.

According to the Minister, government would always want value for money and so would not tolerate any shoddy work from contractors.

The Minister was interacting with the media on the second day of a working tour in some parts of the Ashanti Region.

Among the inspected projects were the ongoing Anwiaa Nkwanta-Obuasi road, the 20km Obuasi inner town roads, Konongo town roads, and some deplorable roads and drainages in Ahodwo.

Meanwhile at Obuasi, he assured that, government was committed to improving the standard of development in the gold mining town as the roads in the town deserved a facelift.

The Obuasi inner town road project awarded to Justmoh Constructions was at 36. 62 per cent progress and it is expected to be completed on March 16, 2022.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

