Ghana: Vivo Energy Launches 'Retailer Sustainability Programme'

Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell licensee, in partnership with its retailers has launched an initiative dubbed the 'Retailer Sustainability Programme' to implement human-centred projects in communities where it operates to help in the fight against coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The initiative forms part of the company's comprehensive programme on COVID-19 prevention being rolled-out to complement the government's efforts in combating the virus from Ghana and ensuring the decentralisation of support to local communities.

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Ben Hassan Ouattara, said,: "as a corporate organisation, it has been following the development of the pandemic in the country and the socio-economic impact of the life-threatening coronavirus on families, communities, businesses and the nation in general."

"It is for this reason that we partnered with our Shell retailers to reach out to communities to help fight the virus. The programme has led to the implementation of several COVID-19 prevention initiatives in various regions across the country and I want to express my profound gratitude to our distinguished retailers for responding positively to our call", he said.

Since the launch of the programme, various government institutions have benefitted from the programme.

They include the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Effiankwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region, Kenyasi Health Centre and Ahinsan Camp Prison in the Ashanti Region.

Some interventions include the donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gloves, nose masks, goggles, hand washing facilities, hand sanitizers, detergents, thermometers and the construction of water tanks for underserved communities to encourage regular hand washing.

The Coordinator of the Northern Sector Shell retailers, Mr Frederick Fredua Anto, expressed his appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana for supporting local communities fight the coronavirus disease.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana, Vivo Energy Ghana has embarked on several projects on COVID-19 prevention. These include the donation of PPE to the National COVID Case Management Team, funding of an e-learning application for students at home and donation of hand sanitisers and liquid soaps to some major bus terminals and retail stations for distribution to drivers and customers respectively.

In line with the company's Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) intervention processes, it has also equipped its Shell service stations with hand sanitisers and other cleaning solutions as a precautionary measure.

The company has also introduced other electronic payment options like mobile money at some of its service stations to reduce the handling of cash.