Ghana: Coronavirus Cases in Ashanti Region - Obuasi Municipal Leads Tally With 47 ... As Virus Hits 17 Districts

Kumasi — The coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been recorded in 17 districts of the Ashanti Region, and Obuasi Municipal is leading the tally with 47 confirmed cases, according to the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate.

As at Wednesday, May 6, 2020, confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region had reached 163 with five deaths, 37 recoveries, three admissions and 11 home based admissions.

Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, explained further that, in all a total number of 43 new contacts have been listed for follow up bringing the cumulative number of listed contacts to 817.

According to Dr Tenkorang, the virus was not in any way going to leave, and so it was prudent for the public to adhere to the social distancing protocols.

"We should never think the disease will leave, it will not leave the world, so there is the need to live a lifestyle to improve on our health, autoimmune system to be strong," he said.

He stated that, 763 contacts have completed the 14-day follow-up with 54 contacts being followed as at May 5, 2020, no case of the virus have been recorded yet on healthcare workers.

Dr Tenkorang added that, 845 specimens so far have been collected for testing at the laboratory.

He touched on the age distribution of cases associated with mortality of COVID-19 in the Ashanti Region:

There are 11 cases among 19 years and below with one death; 49 cases among ages between 20 and 29, with one death; ages between 30 and 39 have 33 cases; ages between 40 and 49 have 26 cases.

Similarly, there are 24 cases recorded along ages between 50 and 55; ages between 60 and 69, have five cases with one death; cases among age 70-79, were three with one death, whilst age 80 and above has two cases with one death.

Ashanti is the second region after Greater Accra to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases with the country recording a total of 2,719 cases as at May 6, 2020.

The recovery cases stand at 294 and the number of deaths stands at 18.