Ghana: Amantin and Kasei Community Bank Presents Sanitary Items to Health Facilities

Amantin — In an attempt to complement government's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, Amantin and Kasei Community Bank at Amantin in the Bono East Region presented assorted sanitary items to health facilities in its operational areas.

The items, estimated at GH¢10,000, included 10 Veronica buckets, 10 boxes of hand sanitisers, 18 packs of nose masks, 10 boxes of lifebuoy soap and 32 packs of medical examination gloves.

Making the presentation, Michael Wilberforce Osae, General Manager of the bank said the impact of COVID-19 on the socioeconomic structure of the country was really huge, and therefore imperative to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

He noted that the items would be distributed to six deprived health facilities across its catchment area, and urged the beneficiary institutions to put the items into good use.

Mr Osae indicated that the bank's support to the fight against the pandemic would not be a one-off move, but it would continue to offer a helping hand until the country defeats the virus.

A Senior Midwife at Amantin Health Centre, Mercy Osei, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiary health institutions, lauded the gesture of the bank, indicating that the donation was handy amidst insufficient supply of such items to rural health facilities in this abnormal time.

She appealed to other corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to emulate the example of Amantin and Kasei Community Bank to support the government to enhance rural healthcare delivery, particularly in the present challenging moment.