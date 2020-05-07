Ghana: MoYS Announces Budget for Essipun Stadium Renovation

7 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

An amount of $3,086,206 (GH¢17,969,447) has been set aside to renovate the Essipun Sports Stadium over a period of 12 months.

The initial phase which is expected to begin immediately would involve the replacement of defective roofing sheets and works on damaged roof structural steel frames.

Also, water proof treatment would be applied to leaky areas with plans to also safeguard against corrosion of all metal structures by applying heavy duty coating.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Who led an inspection team that also included the National Sports Authority boss, Prof Peter Twumasi and other stakeholders.

The exercise will also see the renovation of elevators, the fire-fighting system, air condition units, offices and plumbing works involving defective sanitary appliances.

This would be the first major face lift the facility would receive after it was built for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament would form part of a national agenda to rehabilitate all stadiums across the country.

Mr Asiamah indicated that to prevent the sporting arenas from falling into deplorable conditions in the future, specific maintenance models would be drafted and implemented.

He stated that after Essipun was brought back to life, the ministry will ensure religious maintenance culture, adding that "we will provide maintenance manuals for all the stadia that we are renovating."

The project will be supervised by the Architectural and Engineering Services (AESL) Limited with CISDAN Limited serving as the contractors.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.