Ghana: Gis Intercepts More Than 100 Traders Attempting to Cross to Lome

7 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Aflao — The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has in the past three weeks nabbed more than 100 traders from Accra who travelled to Aflao covertly in the hope of crossing to Lome, Togo, though unapproved routes.

In most cases, the traders, mostly women, were with their properties at various locations in the border town, waiting their turn for 'okada' operators to assist them to cross into Togo, in violation of the closure of the border.

Mr Peter Claver Nantuo, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) in-charge of the Volta Region disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in an interview here on Tuesday.

He said that the traders had all been sent back to Accra.

According to DCI Nantuo, the persistent activities of 'okada' operators along the frontier, was seriously affecting the operations of the GIS in collaboration with the other security agencies, to enforce the ban on the closure of the border.

However, he said that some patriotic citizens in border town communities readily volunteered vital information on the activities of 'okada' operators to the GIS.

"So, we intercept them before they cross the border," the Volta GIS commander added.

DCI Nantuo said that the obstinate traders who often attempted to cross into Togo through unapproved routes were mostly dealers in textiles and vegetables.

"This is because they find those items cheaper in Togo," said DCI Nantuo.

Meanwhile, the GIS have seized at least 30 motorcycles belonging to 'okada' operators in the Ketu South Municipality for their alleged complicity in illegal cross-border activities in the recent time.

DCI Natuo stated that the GIS had taken the necessary legal action to confiscate the bikes for the state permanently.

Similarly, he said, the GIS had seized three motorbikes in near Xevi and two near the Batume Junction.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.