Ghana: Promasidor Ghana Donates to COVID 19 National Trust Fund

Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell and other food products has donated GH¢130,000 in products and cash to the among the COVID 19 National Trust Fund at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The company presented a cheque for GH¢70,000 and Cowbell products worth GH¢60,000 to the Board of Trustees of the Fund, Chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

The Human Resource Manager of the company, Andrews Bodom who spoke to the media after the presentation said, the move was part of the outfit's effort to support government in the fight against COVID-19.

In all he said, Promasidor had committed a total of GH¢300,000 worth of products and cash to the Trust Fund and other relevant institutions to help fight the pandemic.

"The fight against COVID-19 is a collective one and that is why Promasidor in addition to other ongoing community initiatives is embarking on this special donation to the Fund and other frontline institutions," he stated.

Presenting the items and the cheque on behalf of the company, the Marketing Manager, Mr Shine Torsoo said it was important for corporate institutions to continually support government's effort in addressing the challenges caused by the pandemic.

He added that, Promasidor was committed to constantly supporting the government to completely eradicate the virus from the country.

He disclosed that, an additional GH¢170,000 would be donated as product to frontline workers including hospitals, the Greater Accra Regional police office, the Ashanti regional police offices and the military.

Receiving the items, Justice Akuffo thanked Promasidor for coming on board to support the fund adding that, the efforts would go a long way to help government fight the pandemic.