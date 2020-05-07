Uganda: RDC, Leaders Clash Over Shs165m COVID-19 Funds

Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner Topista Ssenkungu has clashed with the district leadership over a plan to spend part of Shs165m that government remitted to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government wired the money to the district last week, but a section of the leaders want part of the money used.to repair three of the five district vehicles now grounded. But Ms Ssenkungu insists the district should look for other sources of funds to repair the vehicles.

"Our health department receives enough funds from the government of Korea through the Korea Foundation for International Health Care (KOFIH). Let them use part of that to repair the vehicles because the district Covid-19 taskforce still has a number of issues to handle and tampering with the Shs165m will raise accountability issues," she said on Monday.

But Mr Asuman Hamis Masereka, the Bukomansimbi District chief administrative officer (CAO), insists the vehicles they want repaired are being used in related health emergencies during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The two vehicles we are currently using are not enough, and this has affected handling of health emergencies in the district. My official vehicle suffered an accident and it is no longer moving while the ambulance provided by one of the MPs is also grounded. This is why I'm going to use part of the funds we received for Covid-19 activities to repair those vehicles," Mr Masereka said.

He did not specify how much money would be needed to repair the grounded vehicles.

Two of the grounded vehicles were sourced from district departments of health, production while the ambulance was provided by Bukomansimbi South MP Deogratius Kiyingi.

The President directed last month that all government vehicles that do not belong the army, police prisons or the Uganda Wildlife Authority be pooled and deployed to the district health offices to assist patients during the current lockdown. The vehicles are under the control of the District Health Officers.

The CAO said Ms Ssenkungu was fighting a losing battle since a resolution has already been passed by the district Covid-19 taskforce to spend part of the money on repairing the vehicles.

Other districts

A similar problem is also being experienced in the neighbouring Kalungu District, where five of seven vehicles, which were given to district health department to handle emergencies got grounded, paralysing health activities in the area.

The vehicles that developed mechanical problems are currently parked at Kalungu Police Station.

The Bukomansimbi District chairperson, Mr Muhammad Kateregga, said the guidelines issued on fighting Covid-19 allow them to utilise part of the money to repair the vehicles.

"What should be clear is that we are not diverting the funds, we shall follow the guidelines given to us and very soon, all the vehicles will be repaired," he said.

Mr Kateregga said the district is yet to receive an ambulance to boost government's efforts to have effective healthcare services and referral systems in Bukomansimbi that respond to emergencies through a command centre at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Last year, the district received ambulance worth Shs220m but the local leaders returned it to the supplier, insisting it did not meet the required standards. The funds to buy the ambulance were donated by KOFIH that also constructed a fully-equipped emergency ward at Butenga Health Centre IV in the same district.

Bukomansimbi

Healthcare. Like Kalungu District, Bukomansimbi, which records 130 deliveries every month, lacks a hospital and all serious medical cases are referred to Masaka Regional Hospital, which is 30kms away.

The district has seven public lower health centres, with one is at the level of Health Centre IV. These include Butega Health Centre IV, Mirambi Health Centre III, Kitanda Health Centre III, Bigasa Health Centre III. Others are Kagongo Health Centre II and Kigangazi Health Centre.